  • Getting Started
  • CRM Setup
  • Using ZOHO CRM
  • Integrations
  • Developer Guide
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    Introduction to Zoho CRM

    Get ready to explore our cloud based application designed to help you manage your customer relationship better with different easy-to-use features.

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    Specifications in Zoho CRM

    Learn about basic requirements, supported languages, and features offered in various editions of Zoho CRM.

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    Understand your CRM account 

    Explore, learn, and understand the various modules and basic terminology in your CRM account.

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    Begin your Admin Journey

    Explore your responsibilities as an administrator and learn to manage your business with the help of different CRM features.

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    Organization Settings

    Add your personal and organization details such as, fiscal year, business hours, currencies and more.

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    Manage Users and Profiles

    Understand different user management activities such as creating roles, adding users, and setting profile permissions.

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    Customize CRM Account

    Personalize your account with powerful customization tools that allows businesses of all sizes to adopt quickly.

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    Data Administration

    Manage your data and maintain a clutter-free database with import, export, duplication management and view all the actions carried out using audit-logs.

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    Automate Business Processes

    Automate your business processes by setting up workflow rules, automated responses, and streamlining your sales activities.

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    Process Management

    Streamline your business by designing systematic process management systems using blueprint and approval processes to ensure nothing falls through the cracks.

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    Connect with Customers

    Connect and interact with your prospects intelligently through different channels such as social media, emails, telephony, and more.

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    GDPR and Zoho CRM

    Get guidance on how to secure customer data, and focus on making your business compliant with privacy regulations.

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    Sales Force Automation

    Manage your sales pipeline more effectively by using the various modules and features in Zoho CRM.

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    Marketing Automation Tools

    Plan, improve, and execute various marketing strategies with the help of automation tools.

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    Analytics and Dashboards

    Get real-time insights on your business performance and personalized key metrics on your day-to-day business activities.

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    Collaborate and Increase Team Productivity

    Connect and share data with peers using feeds, calendars etc. and make sales fun and competitive with gamescope.

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    Manage Inventory

    Procure products and carry out your accounting activities before and after pitching your sale.

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    Zia - Artificial Intelligence

    A powerful artificial intelligence that makes your work simple, efficient, and helps you deliver a personalized experience.

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    Manage your Data

    Learn how to manage your documents, attachments, notes. Monitor the storage utilized and your recycle bin.

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    CRM Mobile App

    A native CRM application that helps you work from anywhere and anytime, even when you are offline!

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    Zoho

    Integrate Zoho CRM with other Zoho Products and work under a single platform.

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    Microsoft

    Synchronize contacts and tasks from various Microsoft applications and manage them from your CRM account.

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    Google

    Integrate your Google account with CRM and use the features to collaborate, communicate, and share information with peers.

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    Zoho MCP

    Empower Zoho CRM with next-gen agentic automation. Configure an MCP server to enable AI agents to autonomously perform end-to-end tasks, removing repetitive manual steps across 950+ Zoho and third-party services.

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    APIs

    APIs denote a group of resources in CRM and operations that can be performed, to integrate any app with Zoho CRM.

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    Functions

    Formerly known as Custom Functions, this feature lets you program and execute custom actions in CRM, which are not natively provided.

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    Client Script

    Perform event-driven UI actions on the client-side using custom JavaScript code to suit your business needs. Zoho CRM’s client script includes a rich set of libraries that allow you to control the UI, execute the underneath Zoho CRM APIs, and the necessary serverless functions.

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    Widgets

    Build Widgets with embeddable UI components in the CRM and seamlessly integrate them with external applications.

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    Connections

    Invoke any third party applications’ REST APIs through Connections and get access to your authenticated data from your functions or widgets.

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    Developer Edition

    A complete edition of Zoho CRM for Developers to play around with. Get all of the features and figure out software solutions much more easily.

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    Mobile SDKs

    Equip yourself to design, build, test, use and maintain tailor-made, robust mobile applications for your Zoho CRM.

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    Server Side SDKs

    Make use of our SDKs to build personalized client-based applications and seamlessly integrate Zoho CRM's services.

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    Web Apps SDK

    No need to worry about having a server. Design and build interactive web applications for Zoho CRM using our Web App SDK.

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