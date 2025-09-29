- Getting Started
- CRM Setup
- Using ZOHO CRM
- Integrations
- Developer Guide
Introduction to Zoho CRM
Get ready to explore our cloud based application designed to help you manage your customer relationship better with different easy-to-use features.
Specifications in Zoho CRM
Learn about basic requirements, supported languages, and features offered in various editions of Zoho CRM.
Understand your CRM account
Explore, learn, and understand the various modules and basic terminology in your CRM account.
Begin your Admin Journey
Explore your responsibilities as an administrator and learn to manage your business with the help of different CRM features.
Organization Settings
Add your personal and organization details such as, fiscal year, business hours, currencies and more.
Manage Users and Profiles
Understand different user management activities such as creating roles, adding users, and setting profile permissions.
Customize CRM Account
Personalize your account with powerful customization tools that allows businesses of all sizes to adopt quickly.
Data Administration
Manage your data and maintain a clutter-free database with import, export, duplication management and view all the actions carried out using audit-logs.
Automate Business Processes
Automate your business processes by setting up workflow rules, automated responses, and streamlining your sales activities.
Process Management
Streamline your business by designing systematic process management systems using blueprint and approval processes to ensure nothing falls through the cracks.
Connect with Customers
Connect and interact with your prospects intelligently through different channels such as social media, emails, telephony, and more.
GDPR and Zoho CRM
Get guidance on how to secure customer data, and focus on making your business compliant with privacy regulations.
Sales Force Automation
Manage your sales pipeline more effectively by using the various modules and features in Zoho CRM.
Marketing Automation Tools
Plan, improve, and execute various marketing strategies with the help of automation tools.
Analytics and Dashboards
Get real-time insights on your business performance and personalized key metrics on your day-to-day business activities.
Collaborate and Increase Team Productivity
Connect and share data with peers using feeds, calendars etc. and make sales fun and competitive with gamescope.
Manage Inventory
Procure products and carry out your accounting activities before and after pitching your sale.
Zia - Artificial Intelligence
A powerful artificial intelligence that makes your work simple, efficient, and helps you deliver a personalized experience.
Manage your Data
Learn how to manage your documents, attachments, notes. Monitor the storage utilized and your recycle bin.
CRM Mobile App
A native CRM application that helps you work from anywhere and anytime, even when you are offline!
Zoho
Integrate Zoho CRM with other Zoho Products and work under a single platform.
Microsoft
Synchronize contacts and tasks from various Microsoft applications and manage them from your CRM account.
Integrate your Google account with CRM and use the features to collaborate, communicate, and share information with peers.
Zoho MCP
Empower Zoho CRM with next-gen agentic automation. Configure an MCP server to enable AI agents to autonomously perform end-to-end tasks, removing repetitive manual steps across 950+ Zoho and third-party services.
APIs
APIs denote a group of resources in CRM and operations that can be performed, to integrate any app with Zoho CRM.
Functions
Formerly known as Custom Functions, this feature lets you program and execute custom actions in CRM, which are not natively provided.
Client Script
Perform event-driven UI actions on the client-side using custom JavaScript code to suit your business needs. Zoho CRM’s client script includes a rich set of libraries that allow you to control the UI, execute the underneath Zoho CRM APIs, and the necessary serverless functions.
Widgets
Build Widgets with embeddable UI components in the CRM and seamlessly integrate them with external applications.
Connections
Invoke any third party applications’ REST APIs through Connections and get access to your authenticated data from your functions or widgets.
Developer Edition
A complete edition of Zoho CRM for Developers to play around with. Get all of the features and figure out software solutions much more easily.
Mobile SDKs
Equip yourself to design, build, test, use and maintain tailor-made, robust mobile applications for your Zoho CRM.
Server Side SDKs
Make use of our SDKs to build personalized client-based applications and seamlessly integrate Zoho CRM's services.
Web Apps SDK
No need to worry about having a server. Design and build interactive web applications for Zoho CRM using our Web App SDK.